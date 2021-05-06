Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,773% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $18,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after buying an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 215,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,940. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

