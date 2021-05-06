Tranche Finance (SLICE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $272,104.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001659 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $272,104.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

