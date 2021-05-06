Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $5,129.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00002992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00271488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.01216623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00795605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,426.81 or 1.00251317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

