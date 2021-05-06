Trevali Mining (TREVF) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREVF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.22.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

