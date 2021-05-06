Trevali Mining (TV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Trevali Mining to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

