Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

