TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

TPVG stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,686. The stock has a market cap of $477.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

