TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.11

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $16.13. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 47,610 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $498.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 347,842 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,766 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.