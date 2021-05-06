Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 189.10 ($2.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.33. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 193.10 ($2.52).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.