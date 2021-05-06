TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.10 million.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. TrueCar has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $471.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.82.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

