Truist Securiti Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

