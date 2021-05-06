Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

XLNX opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

