Truist Securities Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $215.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.54.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $26.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.68. 15,609,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,949. Etsy has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.