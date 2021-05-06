Truist Securities Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $220.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.21. 667,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $191.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $3,089,000. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

