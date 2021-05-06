TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.07 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $982,953.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00082848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.00804122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00102664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.12 or 0.08995238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

