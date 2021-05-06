Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.23

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and traded as high as $53.00. Truxton shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

