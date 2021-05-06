Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.27

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and traded as low as $45.00. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

