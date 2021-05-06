TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.56. TSS shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 11,600 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.