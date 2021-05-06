Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Earnings Results

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Twilio updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.160–0.130 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $31.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,463. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 12-month low of $152.40 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

