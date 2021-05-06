Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.21 million.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $5.66 on Thursday, reaching $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,581 shares of company stock worth $24,413,116. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

