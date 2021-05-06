Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.39. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 402,216 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.