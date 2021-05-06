U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of USPH traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,962. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

