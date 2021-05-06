UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

