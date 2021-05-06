UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.
UGI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,993. UGI has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.
In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Featured Article: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.