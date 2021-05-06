UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

UGI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,993. UGI has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

