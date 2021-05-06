Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.76 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $164.76 million and $2.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,801.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.49 or 0.02558158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00745810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00076453 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00013334 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.