Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Price Hits $1.83 on Exchanges

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003250 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $197.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00269225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.08 or 0.01160077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.00802960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,106.24 or 0.99510420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

