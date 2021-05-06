Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.96 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $1,433.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00074592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00270015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.19 or 0.01164002 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.57 or 0.00798689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,068.54 or 0.99609923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

