UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Achieves $24.68 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and $5.89 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00082848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.00804122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00102664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.12 or 0.08995238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

