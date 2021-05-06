Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 2,260,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

