Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.13.

Shares of OLED traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.24. 348,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,534. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

