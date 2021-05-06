Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.57. 55,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,696. The company has a market capitalization of $806.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.
