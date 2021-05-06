Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.57. 55,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,696. The company has a market capitalization of $806.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

