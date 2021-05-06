Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

UNM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,308. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

