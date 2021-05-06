Urban One (UONEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Get Urban One alerts:

UONEK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 3,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Urban One has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.