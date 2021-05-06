UREEQA Price Down 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $617,182.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00272444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01144927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00738832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.14 or 0.99808717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.