USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $395.98 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00269225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.08 or 0.01160077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.00802960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,106.24 or 0.99510420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

