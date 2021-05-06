Usio (USIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.69. Usio has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

