Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 144.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 109,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

