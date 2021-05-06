Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.