Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

VO stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average of $211.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

