Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Cut by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after buying an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,072,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.31. 6,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,530. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.