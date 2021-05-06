Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Allworth Financial LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 321.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $375,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 858,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after purchasing an additional 105,496 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.31. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

