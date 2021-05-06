Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.38 and its 200 day moving average is $268.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $168.69 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

