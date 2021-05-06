Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,739,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,984. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

