Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.12. 99,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,984. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average of $197.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

