Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 304,981 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

