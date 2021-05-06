Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.88

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.88 and traded as high as C$9.66. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 1,430,862 shares.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

