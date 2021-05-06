Vidulum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,853.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $453,525.21 and approximately $2,853.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 428.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

