VIDY Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

