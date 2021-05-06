VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.78 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $21,072.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,526,423 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

