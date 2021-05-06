Village Farms International’s (VFF) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 156.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE:VFF traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.50. 416,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.71. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.95 million and a P/E ratio of 53.05.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

