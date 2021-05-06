Village Farms International’s (VFF) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 156.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
TSE:VFF traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.50. 416,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.71. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.95 million and a P/E ratio of 53.05.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
